Car bursts into flames in MCE tunnel, brings peak-hour traffic to a halt

A car caught fire in the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) tunnel during the evening peak hour, bringing traffic to a halt.

In a video posted to Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com on Thursday (Sept 18), a car is seen stationary on the road shoulder, engulfed in flames.

The tunnel's sprinkler system is seemingly activated, causing traffic to come to a standstill as the fire gets extinguished.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and personnel can also be seen in the clip, which is over a minute long.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire along MCE towards the AYE at about 6.40pm on Thursday.

The blaze was extinguished by MCE's deluge system and SCDF firefighters using a compressed air foam jet.

The deluge system can be described as an oversized fire sprinkler system.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said, adding that the car involved was not an electric vehicle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

