Car collides with another vehicle while going against flow of traffic to overtake it, driver blames other person for collision

A driver was caught on video going against the flow of traffic to overtake another car before both vehicles collided, drawing flak for both his driving and reaction after the collision.

A Facebook video shared by SG Road Vigilante on Friday (Dec 15) showed a Toyota Vios bumping against the side of another car while driving along Lorong Bakar Batu in MacPherson.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the man confronted the other driver he had collided with and seemed to insist that the other driver had not signalled before making a turn.

"After you slowed down, I thought you were going to stop and you didn't signal," he claimed, before going back to his vehicle to survey the damage.

The video has since garnered more than 50,000 views and 510 comments.

Several netizens criticised the driver for dangerous driving.

"This is so dangerous. No reason at all to overtake this way," one said, while another pointed out that driving against the flow of traffic is a "lost case".

"Don't waste time. Just show the video to traffic police," another netizen said.

Under the Road Traffic Act, examples of dangerous driving include driving against the flow of traffic, weaving in and out of traffic and disobeying traffic signals.

Those convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to a year. For subsequent convictions, the maximum penalty is doubled.

