Car crashes into SBS Transit bus along Upper Changi Road North after beating red light

A 33-year-old car driver crashed head-on into an SBS Transit bus after running a red light along Upper Changi Road North on Feb 14.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 17) by SGRV Admin shows a silver Honda civic speeding past a red light.

An SBS Transit bus service 5 was making a right turn at the same time and the car, which was unable to stop in time, smashes directly into the bus.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Flora Drive at around 2.45pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that the service 5 bus was making a right turn when it was involved in a collision with a car.

Wu added that no one onboard, including the Bus Captain, was injured.

The male car driver was taken to Changi General Hospital and is assisting with investigations, the authorities said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens had mixed reactions about the incident as some debated that the traffic light design was misleading while others argued the driver did not observe safe driving habits.

One netizen commented: "Not saying that the driver not at fault. But human instinct and muscle memory may be a contributing factor here. The green arrow is positioned directly below where the regular green light is. Surely there is a better way to lay out?"

Another wrote: "That's why, in the first place, you're supposed to slow down when approaching traffic controlled junction. Eye open big big, see clearly, confirm before moving."

[[nid:730057]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com