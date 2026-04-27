BMW crashes into Temasek Polytechnic fence after colliding with Volkswagen; 1 injured

A driver suffered minor injuries after his car collided with another, causing him to crash into a fence outside Temasek Polytechnic's West Gate on Monday (April 27).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at around 8.30am near the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 8.

The injured driver, who drives a black BMW and wished to remain anonymous, told Lianhe Zaobao that he lived nearby and had been on his way to work.

He was driving at around 40km per hour as he approached the intersection, he said, when a white Volkswagen crashed into his car.

The black BMW then veered onto the pavement and crashed into a fire hydrant and a small tree before crashing into the fence of Temasek Polytechnic, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

"Even though I have insurance, this unexpected accident has severely impacted my work, I won't be able to work properly for at least two days," the driver told the Chinese daily.

The male driver is reportedly assisting with police investigations.

SCDF said one person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com