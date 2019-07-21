Car crashes into drain after collision with van at Yishun, 2 taken to hospital

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

A 55-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a drain following a collision with a van in Yishun on Saturday evening (July 20).

Stomp contributors Sam and Kohji alerted Stomp to the accident that happened along Yishun Avenue 7 towards Gambas Avenue and shared photos and a video taken at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident near Block 173 at about 9.53pm.

The driver and his female passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

