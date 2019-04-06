Car crashes into Geylang eatery, passers-by scramble to help trapped woman

Read also

The Straits Times understands that she had no visible injuries, though she complained of giddiness.

A witness, who gave his name only as Mr Qiu, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Monday that he saw the car travelling along Geylang Road when it suddenly swerved into the eatery.

The car crashed into several tables and chairs, stopping inches away from a wall.

Mr Qiu, who owns a mobile phone shop nearby, said that a few passers-by tried to open the car door to save the woman, but realised that it was locked.

The passers-by later borrowed a knife from a coffee shop next door and used it to break the rear window of the car.

About 20 people were at the eatery when the accident happened, ABC Bistro's manager Kumar told Wanbao.

About 10 of them fled when the car came crashing over.

The 30-year-old said: "Some customers were shocked and left before finishing their meals. Luckily, they had paid for their food already, otherwise our restaurant would suffer more losses."

The police are investigating the accident.

