Car crashes head first into bus in Woodlands, 2 killed and 8 injured

SINGAPORE - The driver of a car and a bus passenger were killed after the car crashed into a Tower Transit bus in Woodlands on Thursday morning.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene while the bus passenger, a 53-year-old woman, died in hospital, the police said.

Seven other bus passengers and the bus driver, 37, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 at about 6.10am.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car was driving straight ahead when it collided with the bus, which was turning right at the junction.

The car, a yellow Honda Civic, crashed head first into the middle of the bus and the impact crushed the front of the vehicle.

1sep2022 0610hrs woodland ave 4 & 9 #SLZ6560G honda civic tbone transit bus quoted A driver was killed when his car... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Bus operator Tower Transit said there were eight passengers on board bus service 858 when the accident happened.

The bus operator said it will check on the well-being of the people in hospital and assist with medical claims.

“Tower Transit Singapore sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We would also like to thank the members of the public who rendered immediate assistance to our passengers and bus captain,” the operator said.

“Our bus captain is in a stable condition and will be relieved of all duties while a police investigation is being conducted,” it added.

The police are investigating the accident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.