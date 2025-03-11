Car crashes into pedestrian at Geylang, causing serious injuries

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in Geylang on Monday (March 10).

The accident took place along 340 Geylang Road towards Kallang Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the car crashed into the man, the impact throwing him about two metres away.

The man was later seen lying on the ground, with his face covered in blood, Shin Min reported. He also suffered a wound on his thigh.

A video of the incident posted on Facebook shows a white Mazda with a crushed bonnet.

Paramedics can be seen attending to the injured pedestrian as a crowd gathered around the scene.

The male driver, whose car mounted the curb before crashing into the victim, appears to be in a daze following the accident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident at about 10.10 am on Monday.

A 48-year-old male driver and a 44-year-old male pedestrian were both conscious when conveyed to hospital. One was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other was taken to Raffles Hospital.

Prior to the accident, the car had hit two motorcycles on the main road near Geylang Lorong 23, reported Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.

