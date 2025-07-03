Car detailing shop admits using ChatGPT to write fake 5-star reviews on sgCarMart

The owner of a local automotive detailer has admitted to generating fake five-star customer reviews and posting them on its business page on popular online car platform sgCarMart for the last two years.

This comes after the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) launched an investigation into Lambency Detailing in January, following a customer complaint regarding unauthorised reviews using her name.

In a media release on Thursday (July 3), the consumer watchdog said it confirmed with seven other Lambency Detailing customers that false reviews containing their names, car plate numbers, and photographs of their vehicles had been posted on sgCarMart without their consent.

CCCS said it also used digital technology and algorithms in its investigations, which found mass postings of suspicious five-star reviews on sgCarMart on certain dates.

When shown evidence, Holding company Quantum Globe, which owns and operates Lambency Detailing, admitted to having used their customers' information without their knowledge or consent to create the reviews.

Submitted through a QR code provided by sgCarMart.com, users did not need a prior account with sgCarMart.com, Facebook, or Google to leave reviews on businesses.

Quantum Globe also admitted that it had used ChatGPT to generate customised content based on the services each customer received.

The operator has agreed to stop posting fake reviews and set up a feedback channel for six months to allow the reporting of any fake reviews on sgCarMart.

It has also agreed to notify customers whose details were used in reviews posted by Quantum Globe as well as publish notices on sgCarMart and any online platforms it uses for marketing for a six-month period, to inform customers it had posted fake reviews and alert them of the feedback channel.

Lastly, the business has also agreed to remove any fake reviews on sgCarMart within eight working days, including the seven reviews identified by CCCS during investigations.

Quantum Globe director Matthew Lim has also given an undertaking to CCCS that he will not engage in any unfair trade practice or facilitate any business under his control to do so, said the consumer watchdog.

Second fake review case: CCCS

SGCM, which owns and operates sgCarMart, has also informed CCCS it is exploring additional verification measures like SMS or email confirmation to enhance the integrity and authenticity of submitted reviews.

CCCS chief executive Alvin Koh said this is the second fake review case the regulator has uncovered, and the first involving both a third-party platform and the use of AI.

"When businesses post fake reviews to boost their ratings and popularity, they poison the well of consumer trust," he elaborated.

"Such deceptive practices, also known as 'dark patterns', not only mislead consumers but also disadvantage honest competing businesses."

The public can report cases of unfair trade practices to the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) at 6277 5100 or https://crdcomplaints.azurewebsites.net/.

'Actively reviewing our content': Lambency Detailing

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lambency Detailing said it was found that the reviews had been posted "by a staff member on behalf of customers, without their explicit knowledge or consent".

The detailer said it takes such matters very seriously, and that misrepresentation of customer feedback does not reflect the standards it strives to maintain.

It added that it has implemented stricter internal controls and staff training to prevent similar occurrences and will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities.

"We are actively reviewing our content and strengthening our internal processes," said the business.

"We appreciate your continued trust as we work to uphold high standards of service and accountability."

lim.kewei@asiaone.com