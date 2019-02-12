Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE - A driver and a personal mobility device (PMD) rider have been arrested after getting into an argument that was captured on video.

The video clip, filmed on Enggor Street in Tanjong Pagar, was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page as well as citizen journalism site Stomp last Thursday (Nov 28).

The clip, taken from the car's dashboard camera, shows the vehicle overtaking the PMD user riding in the rightmost lane, before a banging sound is heard.

The car then stops and its driver and the PMD rider get into an argument.

In another piece of footage from a different vehicle that is embedded in the clip, the driver is seen pushing the car's door against the PMD user.

The PMD rider then opens the door further and reaches into the driver's seat.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that they were alerted to the traffic incident last Thursday and have since arrested the 43-year-old driver and the 36-year-old PMD rider for their suspected involvement in a case of rash act.