Car drives into pedestrian zone outside Paya Lebar Quarter

Pedestrians were shocked when a Chevrolet turned onto a pedestrian pathway in Paya Lebar on Sunday evening (Nov 7).

Stomp contributor Vidya shared with Stomp videos of the incident that happened outside Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall at about 7.30pm.

"I was at a traffic light near PLQ when a grey Chevrolet turned onto the pedestrian pathway where there were many people.

"The driver drove quite a few metres straight along the pathway and then reversed.

"He then drove back onto the road a few minutes later.

"It was super frightening to see a car turn onto a pedestrian path I was on."

Vidya added she has since reported the incident to the police.