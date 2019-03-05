Car drives into swimming pool at Geylang condominium

The red car could have driven over several metres of a grass patch and onto a pedestrian path before entering the swimming pool.

SINGAPORE - A red car was found in the children's swimming pool of a condominium in Geylang on Sunday morning (March 3).

Photos on social media show the front two wheels of the Honda Shuttle half-submerged in the pool.

Another photo suggests the car could have been driven over several metres of a grass patch and onto a pedestrian path before entering the swimming pool.

The incident happened at around 6.45am at Sims Green condominium in Lorong 27A Geylang, reported Lianhe Wanbao on Monday.

The Chinese-language evening daily said that the vehicle was a private hire car that had driven into the condominium compound to pick up a passenger.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named told Wanbao that the driver appeared to be an elderly man who did not seem injured by the incident, only shocked.

The driver asked the condominium security guards for help, and the car was towed away three hours later.

Residents that Wanbao spoke to said the pool was closed after the accident.

Netizens were quick to give their take on the incident.

Facebook user Ben Wee said that PHV, which stands for private hire vehicle, could in this case stand for "Pool Hazard Vehicle".

Another user, Ms Hailey Lee, said: "This is literally carpooling haha!"

In 2017, another driver drove his car into the swimming pool at SkyPark Residences, an executive condominium in Sembawang Crescent.

In 2013, a ComfortDelGro taxi was found in the swimming pool of a condominium at Upper Bukit Timah Road.

