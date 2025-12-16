Award Banner
Car drives against traffic for at least 3km in Bedok, police investigating

The incident happened on Sunday (Dec 14) along Bartley Road East.
Police are investigating a case where a motorist allegedly drove against traffic along Bartley Road East on Dec 14.
Sean Ler December 16, 2025

The police are investigating a car seen driving against traffic along Bartley Road East in Bedok. 

Two videos posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page show a dark-coloured saloon car driving against the flow of traffic as it passes the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 and Bartley Road East. 

The car was first caught on a vehicle's dashcam footage along Bartley Road East, just before the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 4.

The car then continues past Bedok Reservoir, towards Tampines Avenue 10, before turning right onto Tampines Avenue 1 as the traffic light turns red. 

The car was later seen on dashcam footage along Tampines Avenue 10, turning right towards Tampines Avenue 1 as the traffic light turns red.

Checks against Google Maps by AsiaOne show that the distance — from its first sighting to the Tampines Avenue 1 junction — is about 3km. 

Given that the car was already driving against the flow of traffic when it was seen at the said junction, it would have entered Bartley Road East from a junction prior. 

The nearest junction, at Airport Road, is nearly 700m away. 

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a report has been lodged and they are investigating the matter. 

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists found guilty of dangerous driving may be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to a year, or both. 

