Car drives against traffic for at least 3km in Bedok, police investigating

The police are investigating a car seen driving against traffic along Bartley Road East in Bedok.

Two videos posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page show a dark-coloured saloon car driving against the flow of traffic as it passes the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 and Bartley Road East.

The car then continues past Bedok Reservoir, towards Tampines Avenue 10, before turning right onto Tampines Avenue 1 as the traffic light turns red.

Checks against Google Maps by AsiaOne show that the distance — from its first sighting to the Tampines Avenue 1 junction — is about 3km.

Given that the car was already driving against the flow of traffic when it was seen at the said junction, it would have entered Bartley Road East from a junction prior.

The nearest junction, at Airport Road, is nearly 700m away.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a report has been lodged and they are investigating the matter.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists found guilty of dangerous driving may be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

