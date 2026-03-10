Car catches fire at Ang Mo Kio junction; no injuries reported

A car caught on fire on Tuesday (March 10) afternoon in Ang Mo Kio.

Photos of the incident were shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, showing thick plumes of smoke and the car engulfed in flames.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the incident occurred at around 2.10pm at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Due to the incident, bus service 853 was temporarily diverted, according to a post on Tower Transit's social media accounts.

The bus service, which travels towards Yishun Interchange, skipped three bus stops during the diversion.

Bus operations returned to normal as of 5.49pm in their latest update.

SBS Transit bus services 22, 24, 133, 135, 159 and 851e were also diverted due to the fire, and skipped eight bus stops.

Service operations were restored at 5.48pm, according to SBS Transit's update on X.

