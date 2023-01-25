Car on fire in PIE accident involving 6 vehicles

A car caught fire in an early morning accident involving six vehicles at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on the eve of Chinese New Year.

A number of videos online show the aftermath of the accident with the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene. A yellow car not on fire looked like a Porsche Cayman.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said that it was alerted to a vehicle fire and road traffic accident on PIE towards Tuas after the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) exit on Jan 21 about 5.10am.

"SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet. The cause of the fire is under investigation," said SCDF, adding that five people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

When contacted by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, two taxis, a lorry and a motorcycle at 5.12am.

"Five persons, aged between 19 to 69, were conveyed conscious to the hospital," said police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.