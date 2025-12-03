Car catches fire on SLE during evening peak period, no injuries reported

A car travelling along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) caught on fire and was engulfed by flames on Tuesday (Dec 2).

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm along the SLE towards Tampines Expressway, before the Seletar West exit.

Videos of the incident were posted to TikTok, with one showing thick grey smoke billowing from the white car.

Another video captured the aftermath of the incident, where a section of the road was blocked off by police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, and the car was charred.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, SCDF said the fire was extinguished using a water jet, and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

