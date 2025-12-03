singapore

Car catches fire on SLE during evening peak period, no injuries reported

Car catches fire on SLE during evening peak period, no injuries reported
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/@fyidlmo, @prince_juwel_official4q
Dana LeongPUBLISHED ONDecember 03, 2025 6:42 AMBYDana Leong

A car travelling along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) caught on fire and was engulfed by flames on Tuesday (Dec 2). 

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm along the SLE towards Tampines Expressway, before the Seletar West exit. 

Videos of the incident were posted to TikTok, with one showing thick grey smoke billowing from the white car.

Another video captured the aftermath of the incident, where a section of the road was blocked off by police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, and the car was charred.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, SCDF said the fire was extinguished using a water jet, and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

@alex.geizt #fire #accident ♬ The Battle - Vel4ev Beatz

[[nid:726200]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com

car fireSCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.