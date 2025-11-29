Car flips onto its side next to HDB block in Bedok, believed to have skidded

SINGAPORE — A car driven by a 23-year-old man toppled onto its side next to an HDB block in Bedok after it was believed to have skidded on the morning of Nov 27.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at around 11am.

The incident occurred beside Block 514 Bedok North Avenue 2. Images circulating on social media show the car lying on its left side on a patch of grass near a short flight of stairs leading to the block, with several bystanders gathered around and a person in civilian attire appearing to reach into the car boot.

SCDF said two people were assessed for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to hospital.

The car is believed to have skidded, the police said, adding that the driver is assisting with investigations.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.