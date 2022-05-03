Car flips over in the middle of Upper Cross Street; at least 10 foreign workers and motorists help rescue trapped driver

At least 10 people, including foreign workers and motorists, came to the aid of a driver after her car flipped over in the middle of Upper Cross Street, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (May 2). It is not known how the accident occurred.

The incident occurred last Saturday (April 30) at about 10.30pm.

A Shin Min Daily News reader who notified the paper said while he did not witness the accident, he saw that a female driver was trapped in the car which was flipped over on its right.

He added that a lorry ferrying several foreign workers immediately pulled over to help after coming across the scene.

The workers, along with other road users who stopped to help, immediately went forward to try and right the overturned car.

"With their combined effort, they got the car back upright before helping the woman out of the car."

PHOTO: Screengrab from Shin Min Daily News

From photos provided to Shin Min Daily News, the car appeared to have sustained some damage to the car door and body on the driver's side. The driver's side window was cracked as well.

A woman dressed in white, who is believed to be the driver, could also be seen sitting by the side of the road using her mobile phone, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed the incident and said that it assessed one person at the scene for minor injuries. However, the individual declined to be sent to the hospital.

