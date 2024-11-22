Car flips in Yishun accident, driver goes missing

A car was found flipped after an accident in Yishun on Thursday (Nov 21) morning. Its driver was nowhere to be found.

A photo posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore shows a blue car lying on its side on the pavement.

Police officers can also be seen standing around the scene, which has been cordoned off.

Another photo posted to Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante shows smoke rising from the car's engine. Its bumper and right headlight look badly damaged.

But none of the photos posted online show the car's driver.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Yishun Central 2 and Yishun Central, at about 8.30am on Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, however, the driver of the car was missing.

Investigations are ongoing.

