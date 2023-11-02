Car hangs on edge after crashing through 4th-storey wall in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE — A driver in a red Volkswagen Beetle was left hanging four storeys above ground after his car crashed through a parapet wall at a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Merah on Wednesday (Nov 1).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at Block 119 Bukit Merah Central at about 5.45 pm.

It added that it assessed the driver for minor injuries, but he declined to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car, who did not want to be named, told Lianhe Zaobao that he was driving down from the fifth storey to the fourth storey when the accident happened.

When The Straits Times visited the scene on Wednesday evening, the car was seen crashed through a wall and railings on the fourth-storey of the carpark, with the front wheels and part of the bonnet hanging precariously over the edge.

The loud bang from the collision attracted many onlookers from a nearby coffee shop.

A spokesperson for Tanjong Pagar Town Council, which manages the area where the block is located, told ST that the town council is working closely with the Housing Board to resolve the issue.

"HDB's building engineer has inspected the damage and ascertained that the damage to the crash barrier and parapet wall is localised, and damage to the reinforced concrete column is minor," the spokesperson said, adding that HDB has also confirmed that the structural integrity of the entire multi-storey carpark is unaffected.

"We have cordoned off the affected area, cleared the debris and will fix the wall. In the meantime, the area will be blocked off for safety reasons," the spokesperson added.

ST has contacted HDB for comment.

