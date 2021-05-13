Car hits Mitsubishi after cutting across 3 lanes on CTE, police investigating hit-and-run accident

A car was caught on camera changing lanes abruptly and cutting across chevron markings along the Central Expressway (CTE), only to crash into another car.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident that occurred along the CTE, towards Seletar Expressway and before Merchant Road exit, on Monday afternoon (May 10).

In the video, the white car can be seen cutting across three lanes and crashing into a Mitsubishi. Despite the collision, it continues driving on without stopping.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving two cars at 12.54pm.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens have been left appalled by the driver's reckless behaviour.

One user commented: "Sometimes the way people drive, cannot believe it actually happened."

Another said: "Drivers like this should be put off the road for life."