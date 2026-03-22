Car knocks into couple standing on road near Jalan Besar, sends them tumbling backwards

A man and a woman standing on the road by a kerb at Somme Road near Jalan Besar were knocked over by a passing car, causing them to fall backwards onto a grass verge.

The incident occurred at 1.19am on Thursday (March 19), according to CCTV footage posted to the SGRV Admin Facebook page.

The video shows the pair chatting by the roadside below a signpost when a black car comes up close to them, appearing to knock into them.

The two are seen tumbling backwards onto the grass verge. The man gets up almost immediately and signals to the driver while the woman appears to be in pain as she continues to sit on the grass, clutching her left ankle.

The male driver is then shown walking over to the woman sitting on the ground.

A later part of the clip showed another woman comforting the female victim as police officers arrive at the scene.

The video then cuts to the driver handling some paperwork on the boot of a separate vehicle with another man, as another woman looks on and speaks to both parties.

The man who was knocked over is then shown carrying the woman, who is able to stand up, away on his back.

The video has since attracted over 230 comments, with some netizens blaming the driver for driving too close to the kerb.

"Space so big... still drive so near them for what?"

Others, however, noted that the pedestrians were at fault for standing on the road.

Wrote one user: "Firstly, don’t understand why people want to stand on the road, along roadside to talk.

"Cars can only travel on the road, want to talk can talk in cafe, restaurant, anywhere. Don’t put your own life in danger and make others suffer for your selfish actions."

AsiaOne understands the parties decided to settle the matter among themselves.

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candicecai@asiaone.com