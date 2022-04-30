Car meetup at open carpark in Kallang draws local motorheads, traffic police spotted at the scene

Drivers, start your engines.

What typically follows this sentence is a deafening roar coming from the engines of a whole host of race cars.

It seems that some Kallang residents were treated to a similar experience (of sorts) when a car meetup was held at Kallang Decathlon carpark.

From the TikTok clip posted on Saturday (April 30), it sure looked like the drivers did not hold back as they revved their engines, much to the glee of the crowd that turned up.

The 25-second-clip went viral with over 140,000 views at the time of writing. The exact date of the car meetup could not be confirmed.

Car enthusiasts were queuing up around the many decked-out vehicles as they held out their phones, either snapping a photo or recording a video.

Among some of the cars on display were a Bumblebee-like yellow and black Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and a dark grey Nissan GT-R.

The Nissan even managed to put on a one-car show, with blue flames shooting out of its exhaust pipes.

However, it was clear which car had the ultimate pull factor.

An eye-catching candy pink Lamborghini seemed to steal the show as a massive crowd swarmed around the Italian supercar, hoping to get a peek of it in all its glory.

Three traffic police officers spotted at the car meetup.

Other than motorheads, the car meetup had some unexpected guests present in the form of three traffic police officers. They could be seen in close proximity to each other but it is unclear why they were at the event.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

In the comments section, a netizen was feeling perplexed as they thought car meetups were a thing of the past.

"This kind of event existed in the 90s and [was] popular [on] the weekends during carpark rally days. It is still existing?" the commenter asked.

One TikTok user did not seem impressed by the car meetup and even claimed that people overseas were "watching us like watching kids central".

That didn't seem to worry a fellow TikTok user as they had their eyes on the flames coming out of the cars' exhaust pipes.

"I would've brought marshmallows to make smores," they said.

One netizen wondered if it was legal to have such highly modified cars. They received a cheeky reply which suggested the cars on show were the ones confiscated from the police.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), there are three categories of vehicle modifications.

Modifications that don't require LTA approval

Modifications that require LTA approval

Modifications that are not allowed

Should you wish to report an illegal modification, click here.

