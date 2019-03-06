Car mounts kerb outside Raffles City, three pedestrians taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Three people were hurt after a black Volvo mounted a kerb outside Raffles City on Tuesday afternoon (March 5), near The Botanic restaurant.

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and three pedestrians along Bras Basah Road towards Nicoll Highway at 4.40pm.

The three pedestrians, aged 29, 31, and 68, were conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital and Singapore General Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police are investigating the incident.

