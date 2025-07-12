Car overturns in Joo Koon collision; 2 taken to hospital

Two vehicles collided near Joo Koon on July 11, leaving one on its side.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which happened at around 1.30pm, was uploaded onto Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

In the footage, a car can be seen turning at the cross junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim when it crashed into another that was travelling straight.

This caused the latter to tip over onto its side and spin, with the first car nearly toppling over.

The police said that the two drivers, men aged 41 and 55, were taken conscious to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), reported The Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF also told the publication that it assessed another person for minor injuries, who declined to be sent to the hospital.

