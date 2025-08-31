Car overturns in MacPherson crash, 2 taken to hospital

A driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital after a car accident along MacPherson Road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of MacPherson Road towards Airport Road at around 8.15pm on Saturday (Aug 30).

In a video uploaded to the Singapore Road Accidents.com Facebook page, two cars are seen in the middle of a traffic junction, with a white car overturned on its side and a silver car with damage to its front.

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles are also seen onsite with officers surveying the vehicles involved.

A 54-year-old male car driver and his 49-year-old female passenger were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police.

According to the SCDF, one other person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The police also said that investigations are ongoing and that a 47-year-old male car driver is assisting with the investigations.

[[nid:721948]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com