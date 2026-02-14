Car overturns in River Valley, SCDF deploys hydraulic equipment to free trapped passenger

Four persons were taken to hospital after an accident in River Valley on Saturday (Feb 14) afternoon.

The accident happened at about 12pm along Martin Road, after the junction of Martin Road and Kim Yan Road — outside the Singapore Buddhist Lodge.

A video posted on social media by user Gillian shows two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines at the scene, with several firefighters seen near the front passenger door of an overturned car.

Another photo of the accident posted on its Facebook page by SG Road Vigilante shows a SCDF paramedic kneeling next to the said door.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that a person was found trapped in the front passenger seat of the car, and was freed by its firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

