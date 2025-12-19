Singapore-registered Audi smashes into JB houses, damages walls and pillar

A Singaporean motorist driving in heavy rain allegedly lost control of his car and veered into a row of terrace houses in Johor Bahru.

The incident occurred in the Taman Century neighbourhood close to the popular KSL City Mall on the morning of Nov 24, confirmed JB South district police chief Raub Selamat on Thursday (Dec 18).

He said in a statement that the Audi skidded into four homes along Jalan Harimau after the 32-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the wet weather conditions.

The front gate, wall and awnings of the houses were damaged in the accident.

Photos uploaded by Facebook page SGRV Front Man on Wednesday show the overturned white Audi through a gaping hole in a wall.

Other pictures show the wrecked car on the road, before being towed away.

One of the affected homeowners told Shin Min Daily News on Dec 18 she had heard a 'thunderclap' at the time of the crash. When she got up to check, she found that part of her awning had broken off.

According to the woman, the Audi had "flown" over the front gate of a house and slammed into the walls separating two houses, causing damage to a pillar and the awnings of several homes.

She added that the male driver appeared to have broken the car window to escape. He was reportedly bleeding from his leg but could still walk unassisted and did not appear to have been majorly hurt.

District police chief Raub said the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated in hospital. The Singaporean tested negative for alcohol.

Raub also stated that the driver has been issued a traffic summon for neglecting to exercise due control over the movements of the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.

