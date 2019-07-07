Car turns turtle after 3-vehicle accident in Toa Payoh

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A car turned turtle in an accident involving three vehicles near Block 223 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Friday (July 5).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.08pm and a 53-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a blue car flipped over, while the front of a white car nearby was badly dented with a street pole rammed into its front headlight.

Concrete debris is seen around the vehicles.

The Straits Times understands that two of the vehicles involved in the accident were stationary and that the car that flipped is believed to have hit the kerb.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that more than 10 bystanders rushed to the aid of the driver of the flipped car, who was trapped. They used a hammer to break the window and pulled her out.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Russian consort reveals royal life with Sultan of Kelantan on Instagram
Russian consort reveals royal life with Sultan of Kelantan on Instagram
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum faces Thai jail for reality TV stunt
South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum faces Thai jail for reality TV stunt
Shopkeepers bemoan loss of business after Ang Mo Kio fire, injured SCDF officer discharged
Shopkeepers bemoan loss of business after Ang Mo Kio fire, injured SCDF officer discharged
Car turns turtle after 3-vehicle accident in Toa Payoh
Car turns turtle after 3-vehicle accident in Toa Payoh
Malaysian is world&#039;s No.1 Scrabble player
Malaysian is world's No.1 Scrabble player
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Donations to late actor Aloysius Pang put to charitable causes for children and animals
Donations to late actor Aloysius Pang put to charitable causes for children and animals

LIFESTYLE

The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
5 highlights at the 50 cents fest 2019 this July: Experience all-things Hokkien from food to music
5 highlights at the 50 cents fest 2019 this July: Experience all-things Hokkien from food to music
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House Tour: This luxurious 2,700 sq metre house features a courtyard, fitness centre, squash court, and more
House Tour: This luxurious 2,700 sq metre house features a courtyard, fitness centre, squash court, and more
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Woman who waited years for public housing hid husband&#039;s death
Woman who waited years for public housing hid husband's death
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him

SERVICES