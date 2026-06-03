Car flips over in Woodlands car park, woman injured but declines trip to hospital

A 41-year-old female driver was hurt after her car rolled over on its roof at a multi-storey car park in Woodlands.

The police said in response to AsiaOne's queries that they were alerted to the accident at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52 at about 6.50pm on Tuesday (June 2).

The vehicle is believed to have self-skidded, the police said, adding that the driver did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne it assessed two persons for minor injuries. Both declined to be taken to the hospital.

Videos and pictures of the incident circulating online show the upside-down black car at the bottom of a downward ramp, near the car park's exit.

Traffic police officers had also blocked off the top of the ramp.

The sight has stumped netizens, many who wondered how the vehicle turned turtle.

"Skill to flip a car in a tight space," a Facebook user remarked, while another surmised that the driver may have struck a kerb while turning.

Others pointed out that the walls alongside the ramp appeared to have no scratches or damage from the accident.

The woman is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com