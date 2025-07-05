A package deal? CDC and SG60 voucher listings on Carousell get taken down

Although the SG60 vouchers were only released on July 1, several listings had already surfaced on online marketplace Carousell.

Some even bundling them with CDC vouchers in so-called "package deals," Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (July 3).

The SG60 vouchers, a one-off initiative, were released to celebrate Singapore's 60th year of independence. They can be used at all businesses that accept CDC vouchers and are valid until Dec 31, 2026.

Since their release, over 450,000 Singaporeans aged 60 and above have claimed the SG60 vouchers. Those aged 21 to 59 will be eligible to claim $600 worth of vouchers starting from July 22.

Shin Min Daily News found that as soon as the SG60 vouchers were issued, there were at least three listings on Carousell.

They were advertised as "CD Vouchers" or "supermarket voucher" - likely to bypass the platform's moderation system.

One seller, speaking to a Shin Min reporter posing as a buyer, claimed to have $500 in CDC vouchers and said he would include the SG60 vouchers for a $20 "discount.

The seller said that once payment was made, he would share a link to the buyer where he could use the SG60 vouchers.

He also claimed that selling the vouchers is not illegal since "other people are doing the same".

The seller reassured the reporter that he would not use the vouchers once they were sold.

"Last year, a buyer also bought the CDC vouchers and everything went smoothly," he added.

Checks by AsiaOne found that all the listings were removed from Carousell.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson for Carousell said that it takes any illegal transactions seriously, including the resale of SG60 vouchers.

Carousell said that it uses artificial intelligence to regularly check new listings on the platform and promptly remove those that violate regulations.

The spokesperson also called on users to actively report any illegal listings on its website and mobile application.

