Carpark grace period, raised from 10 mins to 20 during pandemic, will be reduced to 15

SINGAPORE - The grace period at Housing Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) carparks will be reduced from 20 to 15 minutes from Sept 1 following the easing of safe management measures.

Records showed that a 15-minute grace period is sufficient time for deliveries to be made, as well as for motorists to search for a parking space and for them to pick up and drop off passengers, the HDB said on Monday (Aug 22).

Before the circuit breaker was implemented in April 2020, a grace period of 10 minutes was given to motorists.

This was adjusted to 20 minutes to facilitate the increased volume of deliveries for food, groceries and other essential goods when residents stayed home to minimise the spread of Covid-19, said HDB.

"With the significant easing of safe management measures on April 26 and fewer work from home arrangements, HDB and URA have reviewed the grace period and will adjust it to 15 minutes, which is an extension from the pre-April 2020 grace period," added HDB.

The sale and exchange of parking coupons will be discontinued at all HDB branches from Sept 19, the board also announced on Monday.

Since the implementation of electronic parking systems over the years and the introduction of the Parking.sg app in 2017, more than nine in 10 carparks currently do not require coupons. Coupon sales have plunged by 99 per cent as a result.

Motorists can continue to purchase coupons from petrol stations as well as 7-Eleven and Cheers outlets.

Those who want a refund for unused or expired coupons can continue to do so at HDB branches.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.