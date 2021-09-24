Carpark ward? Tan Tock Seng Hospital sheds light on viral video showing beds in makeshift area

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore continues to climb daily, a video showing the situation at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has attracted many people's attention.

The 31-sec clip shared on Facebook on Thursday (Sept 23) showed patients lying on hospital beds laid out in a makeshift area as medical staff made their rounds wearing full personal protective equipment.

"The carpark in TTSH is converted to a hospital ward. The situation doesn't look good," the video's caption read.

Numerous netizens voiced their concern about what they saw in the comments section.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, TTSH confirmed the video was recorded at its emergency department.

“Due to the surge in community cases, the facility is an extension of our emergency department to create more screening space as part of our safe Covid-19 ramp-up efforts," the hospital explained.

This follows the hospital's Sept 19 Facebook post urging the public not to visit the hospital unless their condition is an emergency.

"The last week has been rough. We have been receiving higher than usual Covid-19 positive and suspect cases via ambulances and walk-ins at our emergency department," TTSH said.

"With the surge in community cases, we are working hard to open more waiting and screening spaces, and activating more wards and staff to augment our Covid-19 response."

On Sept 20, the hospital informed patients that the carpark nearest to the emergency department would be partly closed to create more screening space.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that no visitors will be allowed in hospital wards from Sept 24 to Oct 23, noting a rise in community cases as well as more cases detected among hospital staff, patients, and visitors.

There were a total of 1,504 new Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday (Sept 23) – the highest since the pandemic began.

