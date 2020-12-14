'Carry by staircase': Construction company cops flak for banning workers from using lifts at Jurong HDB block

They may be doing the heavy lifting to help improve Singapore's HDB dwellings, but are construction workers being taken for granted?

Following online outrage and criticism, a notice at a Jurong East HDB block asking Home Improvement Programme (HIP) workers to carry materials "by staircase" rather than using the lift has been removed, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The notice, allegedly posted at a lift lobby by Nippon Builders, first surfaced on Reddit on Friday (Dec 11).

It read: "Do not use lift for carry any materials for HIP workers. Carry by staircase [sic]."

Questioning the decision, the Redditor wrote: "Is it just me or is it a little unreasonable to not provide an alternative to carry up building materials for over 10 flights of stairs?

"How is this WSHA (Workplace Safety and Health Act) approved?"

Garnering over 1,300 upvotes at the time of writing, the post sparked concern as well as calls for the company and authorities to step in.

PHOTO: Reddit screengrab

At the information centre located on-site, an unnamed Nippon Builders employee told the Chinese daily that they put up the notice in response to residents' complaints of workers hogging the lift.

The company has since set up a temporary lift for the workers to transport building materials, the employee added.

A resident, 60, confirmed to the newspaper that he had seen the notice.

Some blocks in the area only have one lift, he explained. When workers use the lift to move building materials, residents are not able to get on. The problem is worse during peak hours when residents leave for work and return home in the evening.

"However, everyone should understand each other. The [HIP] is also being done to improve residents' living environment," he said.

"It will be good if both parties don't affect each other."

AsiaOne has reached out to Nippon Builders and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

According to a Gov.sg explainer, HIP works typically take 10 days or less for each flat depending on the improvements selected.

A HIP covering a precinct of eight to 10 blocks will generally take between one and a half to two years to complete.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com