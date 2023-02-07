Cars damaged in Ang Mo Kio car park: Note on windshield says 'sorry, brake faulty'

Was it a hit-and-run?

Two parked cars were found damaged in the multi-storey car park at Block 323A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Feb 3.

It appeared that the Mitsubishi car was slammed on the right side, causing it to hit the Honda parked on the other side. There was debris on the ground next to the Mitsubishi.

Sharing photos of the two vehicles, Stomp contributor FHlinda called it a "double combo impact".

She believes there was an accident.

"The driver who hit the car might have lost control while coming down from the upper level," said the Stomp contributor.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fhlinda29/video/7195780078414957826

In a TikTok video she uploaded about the incident, she speculated that the owners of the cars still did not know about it.

A piece of paper can be seen tucked under the windshield wipers of the cars.

It was a note from the driver who hit the Mitsubishi, according to the Stomp contributor.

She told Stomp the note said: "Very sorry, my brake faulty. Please make a report. I’m a taxi driver from Trans-Cab."

The note also had a phone number.

Does that still make it a hit-and-run?

