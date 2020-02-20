Case 48 shares his experience as a COVID-19 patient

It was a hurried farewell, but he avoided touching his loved ones because the last thing he wanted was to infect them.

The news that he had tested positive for the coronavirus had left him speechless.

He was given less than an hour to pack before an ambulance took him from his Bukit Batok home to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he was placed in isolation.

On Wednesday last week, the 34-year-old employee of Grace Assembly of God church, known as Case 48, was one of the first two patients to be linked to what would become the largest Covid-19 cluster here.

Yesterday, a 35-year-old woman became the latest to be linked to the cluster, making it a total of 22 cases.

The other two confirmed cases yesterday are a 54-year-old man linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster and a 57-year-old woman who was initially treated for dengue in a general ward at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. All three patients are Singaporean.

UNCERTAIN

Case 48, who wrote about his encounter with Covid-19 in a post published on the Christian website Salt&Light on Tuesday, said he felt unsettled and uncertain of what to expect while he was in the ambulance.

His stay at the NCID was an eye-opening experience.