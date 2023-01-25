Case complainants targeted by phishing scam

SINGAPORE — Scammers are using phishing e-mails to try to steal information from those who lodged complaints with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), by directing them to third-party websites to receive updates on their case.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 24), Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee said the consumer watchdog started receiving reports last Saturday.

The reports the watchdog has received as at Tuesday involve 13 consumers who previously lodged complaints with it, and include five individuals who said they had received similar phishing e-mails in October 2022.

"In these e-mails, the senders provided fake ticket numbers to recipients' claims/disputes, and asked them to click on a chat icon to access third-party websites to receive updates or to receive monetary compensation.

"The senders also included Case's logo in the e-mails," said Lee.

The e-mails were sent from addresses such as odoo@compueconomicos.com, wilson@v3.sg and bhm200025@sdh.sg

"As these e-mail addresses do not belong to Case and as the e-mails did not originate from Case, we are unable to ascertain the number of affected consumers," added Lee.

The consumer watchdog had alerted consumers on Sunday through notices on its website and Facebook page, as well as through e-mails to consumers in its database.

Lee said: "We have also conducted checks on our IT system and database and confirm they remain secure and have not been compromised.

"Further investigations are ongoing and we have reported the matter to the police."

She added that those who receive a similar e-mail notification should not click on the links or chat icons, and should not disclose personal information and bank details to any third party.

"Case will not direct consumers through e-mail or live chat to visit another website to receive updates on their cases or to receive monetary compensation," she said.

Those who have received similar e-mails can alert Case on its hotline 9795-8397 or via e-mail at dataprotection@case.org.sg

ALSO READ: Phishing scam: Posters with fake QR code put up at HDB blocks in Bukit Batok

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.