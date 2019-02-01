Case issues alert against The Aisle Bridal after it suddenly closed

An alert has been issued against The Aisle Bridal after 26 complaints were lodged against it over sudden closure.

The complaints, made between Nov 7 and yesterday, were made by brides- and grooms-to-be, who have lost at least $56,770 in prepayments to The Aisle Bridal Boutique and The Aisle Bridal Studio, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said yesterday.

The previous owners and representatives had suddenly become uncontactable, consumers claimed.

They were later told a new company had taken over the premises and had to pay an additional sum of between $900 and $2,250 to proceed with the original wedding packages they had signed up for.

The registered office address of The Aisle Bridal is in Townerville at 59 McNair Road. Its services included wedding packages, pre-wedding photography and videography and "Korean concept" photo shoots.

In its statement, Case said affected consumers may file a claim at the Small Claims Tribunals and that the business is still live on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's register.

Case also encouraged consumers to consider buying insurance that covers business insolvency when they take up bridal packages.

This will ensure that their prepayments are protected if the bridal agency closes down abruptly, it said.

Consumers should also research if the bridal agency has a good track record of delivering its services promptly and effectively.

The public can visit Case's website (www.case.org.sg) for more tips on what to look out for when engaging a bridal agency.

Those who need further help may call Case on 6100-0315.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.