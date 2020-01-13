Case launches interactive petrol price comparison website

The website allows users to compare actual spending on petrol across brands.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Fuel Kaki
Christopher Tan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) launched an online petrol pump price comparison website on Monday (Jan 13).

While there are already other such guides in the market, Fuel Kaki at https://fuelkaki.sg/ is the first to be interactive, allowing users to compare actual spending across brands.

It provides information in a more legible format and is more user-friendly than other similar portals. It also promises to offer more timely updates.

Its strongest proposition is that it can calculate the effective price a consumer pays based on ongoing promotions and methods of payment, such as with credit cards or fuel cards.

Mr Melvin Yong, chairman of Case’s consumer empowerment task force, said on Monday that while pump prices were generally transparent, the effective prices motorists eventually pay could differ widely because of various card-based or loyalty-linked promotions. 

He said this initiative – which followed another launched in September called Price Kaki, comparing grocery and food prices – is “all about information availability”.

He said the portal will evolve to be more user-friendly.

“We will see how useful it is to consumers,” he said. “We will gather feedback and will consider other functions.”

One could be an alert whenever prices are adjusted, and another could be flashing the lowest price permutation. 

He said because consumers do not have available information, many fill up according to convenience or habit.

“Let’s see how this will change consumer behaviour,” he said.

Case said its site is supported by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and “will give motorists access to one-stop information on retail fuel prices and promotions in Singapore and the estimated effective prices that they will be paying”.

The CCCS has noted that promotion schemes offered by petrol retailers “are not easily comparable” because of differing terms and conditions.

It had recommended a comparison portal or mobile app “to improve the transparency of the effective retail petrol prices that consumers pay”.

Case said its initiative has the support of ExxonMobil, which operates the Esso station network here.

Along with newcomer Sinopec, Esso’s pump prices are not published, and consumers have to drive up to their stations to know the rates.

The association said it took “some persuading for Esso to come on board”. 

Case said it will “endeavour to check on such pricing and promotion information and update the website directly in a timely manner”.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
CASE (Consumers Association of Singapore) Oil and gas sector Petrol prices

TRENDING

Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Exo&#039;s Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend
Exo's Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend
Toa Payoh residents throw flowerpots down block in quarrel over lift landing
Toa Payoh residents throw flowerpots down block in quarrel over lift landing
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
The late Goo Hara&#039;s surprise gift to fans: A new music video released posthumously on her birthday
The late Goo Hara's surprise gift to fans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES