Wan Yang sudden closure: Case reaches out to massage chain, at least $29k in unused credits

The sudden closure of massage chain Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology Centre has left customers with at least $29,000 worth of unutilised packages.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 24), Melvin Yong, the president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), said that there were 15 complaints as of Sunday.

“Case has reached out to Wan Yang to seek clarification on how the company would refund consumers the unutilised amounts of their prepaid packages as well as any other remedies,” he said.

In a Reddit thread on Sunday, several customers complained that they were caught off guard by the abrupt closure of all five of Wan Yang’s outlets.

“My family has been going to Wan Yang for over 25 years every weekend and they were also blindsided today,” one user said. “So tragic for local businesses.”

A notice put up by Wan Yang outside one of its outlets stated that the company has ceased operations “effective immediately” and will "commence formal liquidation proceedings”.

“For any outstanding matters, please contact the liquidators who will be appointed in due course.”

Beauty and wellness consumers lost over $108,000 in the first half of 2025 after paying for services that were never delivered, according to figures from Case.

This is a 464 per cent increase from the $19,000 in prepayment losses during the same period last year.

Yong, who is Member of Parliament for Radin Mas, said that to address the perennial issue, Case has called on the government to introduce a mandatory five-day cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages in the beauty and wellness sector.

Currently, only CaseTrust-accredited beauty and wellness businesses allow customers to seek full refund if they do not wish to proceed with the services offered.

The cooling-off period offers recourse for consumers who have been pressured into signing up for beauty packages, according to Case on its website.

“Case will continue to engage the government and the industry on stronger prepayment measures to protect consumers, including encouraging businesses to keep prepayments in an escrow account so that consumers' monies are not unfairly held in the event of a business closure,” added Yong.

Customers with unutilised prepaid packages with Wan Yang can approach Case for assistance through their hotline of 6277-5100 or though their website at case.org.sg.

