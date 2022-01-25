Cases double in less than a week: 478 people in Singapore in hospital with Covid-19; 32 need oxygen support, 11 in ICU

SINGAPORE - A total of 478 people are now hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 32 require oxygen support and 11 are in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry of Health's (MOH) statistics as at noon on Monday (Jan 24) show that 45 more people are now warded in hospitals than on Sunday. There are also three more people requiring oxygen support and two more in ICU.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported a weekly infection growth rate of 2.69, meaning that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Polymerase chain reaction tests and antigen rapid tests (ART) here threw up 2,624 cases in the community.

About two-thirds of these, or 1,630 cases, were detected by ART, indicating that they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

A total of 378 Covid-19 cases were imported.

As at Monday, Singapore recorded a total of 316,774 Covid-19 cases, with 848 deaths.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 55 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shot.

