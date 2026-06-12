Cat found dead at foot of Woodlands HDB block, welfare group appeals for owner

A cat rescue group is seeking information to locate the owner of a cat found dead at the foot of a Woodlands HDB block.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Tuesday (June 9) to the group Cat Welfare Society Singapore, someone alerted the group's members to the carcass of a cat lying near the rubbish chute at the foot of Block 886B Woodlands Drive 50.

In the comments section, many netizens suspected the cat had fallen from height, while others observed that the feline looked too well-kempt to have been a stray.

"I cannot understand why would people want to own pet cat but don't mesh up their doors and windows. It's like they were hoping for it to not be curious and jump. Kids climb windows too, cats as well. Be a responsible owner," a comment read.

In contrast, another commentor expressed hope for the public to exercise kindness and not jump to conclusions.

"My poor fur baby died falling from height when the whole house is meshed up. How? I was out at work and an elderly family member forgot to close the kitchen window grille," she said.

A day later, a post from the Facebook group Rescue and Rehome Cats revealed that the cat was "highly suspected" to have fallen from height.

The group said it had arranged for a mobile pet cremation service to collect the cat.

It was later cremated and "given a dignified farewell", which the group said was paid for by "kind individuals who helped share the cremation fees".

The post also stated that no missing posters had been observed in the vicinity, and that the cat has remained unclaimed.

The cat was described as being a male silver-brown tabby that was uncollared and unchipped, with unclipped ears and hind legs that were "broken inside".

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com