Catch blood moon on Sept 7 when lunar eclipse appears in Singapore skies for first time since 2022

SINGAPORE — Stargazers can look forward to a celestial treat in September when Singapore's first total lunar eclipse in three years unfolds in the skies above.

During the eclipse — expected to take place on Sept 7 — the moon will take on a reddish hue, a phenomenon known as a blood moon.

In Singapore, total lunar eclipses are visible about once every three to four years, said the Science Centre Singapore observatory in response to queries. When a total lunar eclipse does occur, it is not unusual for a few to follow in close succession.

The last total lunar eclipse visible in Singapore was on Nov 8, 2022. After the one in 2025, the next will be on March 3, 2026. Like the 2022 eclipse, the one in 2026 is expected to be difficult to see.

On Sept 7, the lunar eclipse will begin at 11.28pm in Singapore, reach its maximum at 2.11am on Sept 8, and end at 4.55am, according to the latest data on the global astronomy website timeanddate.com.

During a total lunar eclipse — when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon — sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere and is bent towards the Moon, according to information found on the website of the US space agency Nasa.

The atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and green, but allows longer wavelengths, like red and orange, to pass through.

This red light then reaches the Moon, giving it a reddish glow.

The intensity of this red hue can vary depending on atmospheric conditions, such as dust or pollution, and not all total lunar eclipses result in a vivid blood moon.

If skies are clear, cosmic enthusiasts can see the blood moon with the naked eye from anywhere in Singapore on Sept 7.

