Catch me if you can: Dog runs amok at busy traffic junction in Choa Chu Kang

A busy traffic junction probably isn't the best place for a game of cat and mouse. But it seems like one mischievous pupper did not get the memo.

Motorists at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Way witnessed a scene straight out of a slapstick comedy yesterday evening (Jan 19) when a dog darted among traffic, evading the capture of a hapless woman and several passers-by.

In dashcam footage uploaded by one eyewitness, the woman was spotted chasing the small, white pooch across the junction, bending down and trying to grab it several times, but failing.

The critter whizzed around the junction, appearing oblivious to the woman and the passing vehicles.

It wasn't all fun and games though — the dog had a close shave when it nearly ran into the path of a truck, which swerved to avoid it.

At one point, the woman also took a tumble on the road while trying to lunge for the dog.

At least three passers-by then joined the convoy in pursuit of the dog while two others appeared to assist by directing the traffic at the junction.

PHOTO: Facebook/Hang Zhi Cheng

While the video cut off before they got a hold of the dog, they were spotted ushering it to the safety of a nearby walkway.

The clip swiftly made its rounds online, garnering over 7,400 shares at the time of writing and attracting hundreds of comments, ranging from the amused to the concerned.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook

In Singapore, dog owners are required by law to leash their dogs in public areas. If they do not comply, they can be fined up to $5,000.

