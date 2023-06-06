Catfight at Orchard Road: Women pull at each other's hair in alleged tussle over man

It was a sight that stopped people in their tracks on Sunday (June 4) morning — two women in a catfight right outside Tang Plaza.

In a video circulating on social media, one of the women can be seen pinning the other to the floor as they grabbed at each other's hair.

Several people approached the pair to break up the fight, but failed to do so as the women refused to let go.

It took a few passers-by to finally separate the women.

Moments later, however, one of them slapped the other's phone to the ground, and the latter attacked her again.

The outcome of the fight was unclear as the clip ended there.

According to the video's caption, the pair were said to be Indonesian and Filipino, who were allegedly fighting over a Bangladeshi man.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the police arrested a 43-year-old woman for affray. A 42-year-old woman is also assisting with police investigations.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com