Catfight at Prinsep Street, 2 women arrested

If you have ever witnessed a catfight, you know it includes a lot of clawing, kicking and pushing.

In a video shared by sgfollowsall on Telegram, two women were seen attacking each other while hurling insults, bringing in a crowd of onlookers at Prinsep Street on April 21.

The police were alerted of the fight at 10.29pm and the two women, aged 22 and 27, were subsequently arrested for affray.

One of them was taken to the hospital.

At the last few seconds of the video, a man was seen with a bloody nose. One of the women was later seen being taken away on a stretcher.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Sgfollowsall

PHOTO: Screengrab/Telegram

Police investigations are ongoing. For committing affray, offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and may be imprisoned up to one year.

