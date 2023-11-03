Cathay Cargo apologises after customer's cat escaped from carrier at Changi Airport

Cathay Cargo, the cargo arm under Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific, has apologised after a customer's cat escaped while being transferred to a plane at Changi Airport.

In a Oct 28 post on the Lost and Found Pets in Singapore Facebook group, the cat's owner Adrian Wong said that his ginger cat, Aiko, had gone missing and urged members of the public for help.

"I beg for your help to keep an eye on her," he wrote.

Wong had arrived in Hong Kong without his pet.

After a five-day search at Changi Airport, Aiko was found on Nov 1 in the cargo area.

"Safe and sound, definitely lost dropped a few pounds and have oil and grease all over, but healthy!" Wong wrote.

He also thanked those who were involved in helping to find his cat.

"We are beyond grateful. Thank you so very much, this is a very strong community!" he added.

In response to The Straits Times' queries, Ashish Kapur, Cathay Pacific's regional head of cargo for South-east Asia said they were alerted on Oct 28 that a cat had escaped through a hole in her carrier while being transferred to a Hong Kong-bound aircraft at Changi Airport.

According to him, an urgent search was launched in the area with professional animal handlers engaged to help with the search.

After Aiko was found, she was sent for a thorough check-up by veterinary professionals.

Plans are being made to reunite her with her owner in Hong Kong as soon as possible, said Kapur.

"We apologise to the owner for the anxiety this has caused and will review this incident with our partners to ensure this does not happen again," he added.

