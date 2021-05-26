Cats in Ang Mo Kio found with slash wounds, SPCA appeals for info

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is urgently appealing to Ang Mo Kio residents for information regarding a spate of cases involving cats being found with slash wounds in the area.

Stomp contributor Nicole, who is a community cat caregiver in the area, alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos of cats that suffered clean cuts on their backs, and sides of their abdomen.

The abuse cases have been happening since April.

Two of these cats required surgery and hospitalisation.

"Two vets working on these two cats have described the would as single very clean cut straight into the muscle.

"That requires an extremely sharp object and much force. This points to a human-caused injury."

She added that the time between the abuse cases is decreasing, while the severity of the abuse is increasing.

"For Boyboy, who had to undergo surgery and hospitalisation, we are sure that the abuse happened between the hours of May 2 at 12am and 9.30am, as an elderly auntie feeder feeds him around midnight (no wound noticed) and his morning feeder fed him and noticed the wound at 9.30am."

In a Facebook post on May 20, the SPCA said it seeking the assistance of residents in the vicinity of the cases, around blocks 302, 316B, 335, 337, 343, and 346 in Ang Mo Kio, to keep a lookout for suspicious persons and to help watch over the cats where possible.

ANG MO KIO RESIDENTS — YOUR URGENT ASSISTANCE IS REQUIRED A spate of disturbing recent cases in Ang Mo Kio has seen... Posted by SPCA Singapore on Thursday, May 20, 2021

"As you do so, please abide by the Covid-19 safe management measures in place and stay safe," SPCA added.

"We thank the dedicated caregivers in Ang Mo Kio for doing everything they can to keep the cats safe.

"The authorities are also investigating the case and we thank them for their efforts.

"We must work together as a community to prevent animal cruelty."

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents can call the 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 (ext. 9) or email inspector@spca.org.sg.

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.