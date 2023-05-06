Cats may finally be allowed in HDB flats but must not impact public health: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE - Cat ownership may be allowed in Housing Board flats, but it should not inconvenience neighbours or impact public health, considering the possibility that rabies could spread through the animals.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said this on Saturday at a Pets' Day Out event at East Coast Park's Parkland Green, where he revealed findings of a survey by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) done between September and November 2022.

The survey showed that close to 90 per cent of over 30,000 respondents felt cats were fit to be pets, although some disagreed, believing the animals were responsible for dirtying their estates.

AVS aims to hold focus group discussions starting in June that will last several months and involve cat owners, non-cat owners, cat caregivers, HDB and animal welfare groups.

The discussions will include topics like the potential impact of the proposed plans on pet cats and their owners, and community cats and their caregivers.

The ban on cats in HDB flats has been in force since 1960, as part of a blanket ban on all animals, livestock and poultry.

The cat ban endures today despite a relaxation of the rules on dog and small animal ownership. There are concerns that cats, when allowed to roam indiscriminately, tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas. Their wailing can also be an annoyance.

While the ban is still in place, it is not actively enforced as HDB only acts against errant home owners whose cats are a public nuisance.

AVS said in September 2022 that it will work with HDB to explore the possibility of allowing cats to be kept as pets, taking into consideration the feedback received.

Mr Tan said AVS is looking into ways to improve the management of pet and community cats. It is concerned about pet cats being abandoned by irresponsible owners, and abuse of community cats.

Between 2019 and 2021, it took enforcement action in an average of 60 cases of animal cruelty and abuse each year, with actions from warnings to prosecution for more serious cases.

Mr Tan added that ensuring public safety is also important, especially preventing the spread of rabies and other diseases which can be transmitted through cats to people and other animals.

He said: "If a pet is diagnosed with an infectious disease, we need to be able to swiftly trace the pet's close contacts to prevent the spread of the disease. Traceability is especially important when the pet has contracted a disease that can be transmitted to humans, such as rabies."

He said Singapore has been rabies-free since 1953 but it cannot take this for granted as countries in the region still have cases.

Mr Tan said: "We need to tackle this matter because of the close interactions between people and cats in our society."

AVS said it hopes to get public suggestions on how it can encourage responsible cat ownership and caregiving, and foster greater understanding among neighbours on pet-related matters.

It will also seek feedback on the proposed measures to give households and stakeholders enough time and support to adapt to any changes that may be introduced.

Emma Teo, 8, and her brother, Zach Teo, 4, learning how to interact with a cat at a booth at Pets’ Day Out on May 6, 2023.. ST PHOTO: EUGENE TAN

More than 80 per cent of the survey respondents agreed that pet cats should be microchipped and licensed, and that licensing could help to improve the health, welfare and traceability of the animals.

Close to 80 per cent felt that first-time dog and cat owners should attend a mandatory short course to be equipped with basic pet care skills. For example, the simple step of meshing windows would reduce the number of cats falling from height.

Around 80 per cent also said that the proposed Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme for community cats will be effective in managing the community cat population. As part of this plan, AVS will increase sterilisation and microchipping efforts.

This will build on an existing stray cat sterilisation programme (SCSP), which AVS has been subsidising since 2011. An average of 4,000 community cats have been sterilised annually over the past five years.

Some survey respondents are concerned.

One said residents are worried about the mess made from cat food not being cleared in a timely manner. Another said pet cats allowed to roam freely could soil common areas, and it is the cleaners, and not the cat's owner, who have to clear up the mess.

In some cases, cats have entered neighbours' homes.

Said Mr Tan: "Together with such a comprehensive cat management approach - microchipping and licensing to improve traceability of pet cats, a TNRM programme for community cats, and more responsible pet ownership - we are also looking to allow cat ownership in HDB flats."

He added: "Ultimately, it is important for us to create a gracious living environment, where we care for our cats in a responsible manner, without inconveniencing our neighbours."

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, who has been pushing for a change to the cat ban policy since 2011, said: "I've championed this largely because this is a policy that discriminates against people who keep cats in HDB flats.

"I'm also sure that measures like licensing and microchipping the cats, and meshing up of windows, will solve a lot of cat abandonment issues and disamenities issues we are facing on the ground."

Should the ban be lifted, he added that he will be in tears. "It has been one of the longest battles I've fought, and I know it will benefit so many people and animals."

Ms Thenuga Vijakumar, president of the Cat Welfare Society (CWS), said it is encouraged by the survey findings. CWS surveys in 2022 and 2023 showed that more than 90 per cent of the 1,400 respondents did not object to the legislation of pet cats in HDB flats.

She added that CWS agrees that microchipping and licensing should be part of the requirements for responsible ownership, among other criteria, such as sterilisation and keeping cats indoors.

She added: "We expect the focus group discussions will be completed in the next quarter and take us one step closer to lifting the ban (of cats in HDB flats)."

The public can share their feedback on the survey findings or the proposed approach to managing pet and community cats with AVS at https://go.gov.sg/avs-cat-management.

