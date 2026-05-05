'Go away lah': Caucasian TikToker singing on Singapore bus with guitar draws mixed reactions

A TikToker who has been serenading commuters with her guitar on board public buses in Singapore was told off by an elderly man who shut her down with an abrupt "go away lah".

In a video posted on May 1, user @kirapeace is seen approaching passengers on the upper deck of a double-decker bus to ask if she can sing for them.

After two rejections, the woman, reportedly a New Zealand singer-songwriter based in Singapore, attempts to approach an elderly man near the rear seats. Not wanting to be disturbed, he waves his hand and mutters, "Go away. Go away lah."

In another video posted on April 28, she captioned: "Almost got thrown off the bus in Singapore for this..."

The woman is seen handing her guitar to a male passenger, whom she addresses as Louis, and he proceeds to strum the guitar while she sings.

Halfway through the video, the bus captain climbed upstairs, pointed at her and sternly said: "You're only allowed to sit and sing!"

The TikToker previously made headlines in November 2025 when she was seen singing while standing on top of canteen tables in Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

AsiaOne has reached out to @kirapeace for comment.

Opinions split on woman's behaviour

The woman's bus singing antics have sparked mixed reactions among netizens with some criticising her lack of consideration while others empathised with her.

"I am so sorry and let me apologise on behalf of my fellow Singaporeans. We are not that spontaneous but we do appreciate your gesture. We are not rude, just cool and we don't warm up to others easily," wrote one netizen.

"Some passengers just want a peaceful ride home after a hard day's work... If it was me, I would be annoyed," another added.

"Making noise on a bus is not appropriate, your voice so good but maybe wrong place," quipped one netizen.

Similarly, another user commented: "I respect your passion, but please also respect others' privacy and space. Maybe consider filming in a more suitable place like the beach or at home — your voice is lovely, and people will appreciate it even more in the right setting.

Some netizens also noted that singing while standing on a bus might be unsafe and disruptive, urging her to respect local norms and choose a more appropriate setting.

"Loud noise on buses is considered nuisance behavior, which the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is actively tackling with increased enforcement, new signage, and proposed penalties, following a rise in complaints," one user highlighted.

Since March last year, public bus drivers have the authority to ask passengers to disembark if they do not comply with the "conditions of carriage".

According to the Land Transport Authority, passengers have to "behave in an orderly and lawful manner, without causing nuisance or annoyance to other passengers".

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esther.lam@asiaone.com